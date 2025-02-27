Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Maintaining Services While Reducing Rates Pressure Proposed In Greater Wellington Annual Plan

Thursday, 27 February 2025, 3:27 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Te Pane Matua Taiao

Maintaining core services and reducing pressure on ratepayers are among key objectives in Greater Wellington’s proposed Annual Plan 2025/26.

The regional council is seeking feedback on the plan, which contains new provisions for Local Water Done Well and the upcoming Māori Constituency Referendum as required by central government.

It also lowers the proposed average regional rates increase from 14.5% to 9.7% in fiscal year 2025/26.

“We remain committed to delivering the services and infrastructure that matter most to our communities,” says Greater Wellington chair Daran Ponter.

“While lower inflation and interest rates have provided some relief, the majority of savings being passed on to ratepayers come from efforts across the council to defer spending and actively manage costs.”

Greater Wellington deputy chair Adrienne Staples says work will be postponed and public transport fares increased for the council to operate within tighter budgets, already constrained by government funding cuts.

“Times are tough for councils and communities. To reduce the rates increase, we’ve gone through our budgets line-by-line to find savings,” Cr Staples says.

“They include delaying the upgrade of the Porirua bus interchange, reducing new bus orders, and pushing back non-critical erosion protection projects in Pinehaven and Waiohine by 12 months.

“Greater Wellington will also postpone recruitment of some vacant or new positions.”

The proposed 2025/26 average regional rates increase for residential, business and rural can be seen in the table below:

 Average increase per annumAverage increase per week
Residential (Including GST)$66.22$1.27
Business (excluding GST)$568.76$10.94
Rural (excluding GST)$80.25$1.54
For a personalised estimate of your draft 2025/26 rates, visit Greater Wellington’s rates calculator: rates.gw.govt.nz

To give feedback on Greater Wellington’s draft Annual Plan 2025/26, visit ‘Have your Say’ between 3 and 28 March.

