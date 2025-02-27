Metlink To Provide Extra Public Transport For Hurricanes Vs Blues

Extra capacity on Metlink train services and larger buses will be running for the upcoming Hurricanes vs Blues game on Saturday 1 March, to reduce congestion and ease pressure on the wider transport system.

Trains will have extra capacity before and after the game and the Hutt Valley, Kāpiti and Johnsonville lines will be running with extra services added after the game.

Core bus routes will have increased capacity, and the East-by-West ferry will be running at standard operating times.

Regular off-peak fares will apply when using Snapper. Metlink recommends using a Snapper card to tag on and off, instead of cash, to access discounted fares.

Plan ahead and travel early on game day using the latest travel information on the Metlink app, website, or by calling 0800 801 700.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

