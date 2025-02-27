New Poll: New Zealand’s Best, And Worst, Mayors – How Does Your Local Mayor Rank?

The Taxpayers' Union is releasing nation-wide mayoral approval polling results revealing the best and the worst mayors in New Zealand according to voters.

Data has been collected from the Taxpayers' Union – Curia monthly political polling from January to November 2023, and February 2024 to February 2025.

“This will keep more than a few mayors on their toes with local body elections looming later this year” said Sam Warren, Local Government Campaigns Manager for the Taxpayers’ Union.

“Far North Mayor, Moko Tepania, has come out on top this year as the most approved mayor with a net approval rating of 39 percent (52 percent approval - 12 percent disapproval). Last year’s winner Dan Gordon, Mayor of Waimakariri, has placed second with a net approval rating of 38 percent (48 percent approval - 10 percent disapproval). In third is Kaipara’s Mayor, Craig Jepson, on 35 percent net approval (55 percent approval - 20 percent disapproval).”

“At the bottom of the table is South Waikato Mayor Gary Petley with a -35 percent net approval rating (15 percent approval - 50 percent disapproval). Second from the bottom, with a net approval rate of -26 percent, is Whangarei Mayor, Vince Cocurullo (17 percent approval - 43 percent disapproval). Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau is the third-least approved mayor in in New Zealand this year, with a -20 percent net approval rating (19 percent approval - 39 percent disapproval).”

“Those curious to discover where their mayor ranks on the list can visit taxpayers.org.nz/mayors2025”.

Because the sample sizes for the Auckland, Christchurch, and Wellington mayors are larger, we are able to deduce trend data over time.

SUMMARY STATEMENT:

The full poll results can be found here:

https://www.taxpayers.org.nz/mayors2025poll

The poll was conducted by Curia Market Research Ltd for the NZ Taxpayers’ Union. It is conducted in a series of random monthly polls of 15,000 adult New Zealanders and is weighted to the overall adult population. The polls were conducted by phone (landline and mobile) and online between January to November 2023 and February 2024 to February 2025, and has a maximum margin of error of +/- 0.6%.

NOTES:

The scientific poll was conducted by Curia Market Research and commissioned by the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union. As is well known, but for full disclosure, David Farrar co-founded the Taxpayers' Union and previously served on its board. He is also a Director of Curia Market Research Ltd.

The Taxpayers’ Union – Curia Poll was conducted in a series of monthly polls from January to November 2023 and February 2024 to February 2025.

The target population is adults aged 18+ who live in New Zealand and are eligible and likely to vote. The sample population is adults aged 18+ who live in New Zealand and are eligible and likely to vote who are contactable on a landline or mobile phone or online panel. 24,000 respondents agreed to participate, 19,200 by phone and 4,800 by online panel.

A random selection every month of 15,000 NZ phone numbers (landlines and mobiles) and a random selection from the target population from up to three global online panels (that comply with ESOMAR guidelines for online research). If the call is to a landline, the person who is home and next has a birthday is asked to take part. Those who take part through an online panel are excluded from further polls on the same topic for six months.

The poll was part of a wider omnibus survey for multiple clients. The results are weighted to reflect the overall voting adult population in terms of gender, age, and area. Based on this sample of 24,000 respondents, the maximum sampling error (for a result of 50%) is +/- 0.6%, at the 95% confidence level. Results for each Mayor will be less, and is listed in the main report.

This poll should be formally referred to as the “Taxpayers’ Union – Curia Poll”.

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is an independent and membership-driven activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. Its mission, lower taxes, less waste, more accountability, is supported by 200,000 subscribed members and supporters.

