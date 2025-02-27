Plan Change 7 And The Canterbury Land And Water Regional Plan Are Now Fully Operative

Yesterday, 26 February, the Canterbury Regional Council voted to make Plan Change 7 and consequentially the Canterbury Land & Water Regional Plan fully operative.

To recap, Plan Change 7 has been partially operative since September 2023, at which time there was one outstanding appeal. The Council decision follows on from the resolution of that final appeal against Plan Change 7 in December 2024.

Plan Change 7 provides greater protection for habitats of freshwater species, considers Ngāi Tahu values in more activities, enables the use of managed aquifer recharge (a technique to improve river flows) across the region, and provides a revised nutrient management framework for commercial vegetable growing.

Following extensive community engagement, Plan Change 7 also introduces new frameworks for freshwater and nutrient management in the Orari Temuka Opihi Pareora (OTOP) and Waimakariri zones.

The last appeal by Rayonier New Zealand Ltd and Port Blakely Ltd concerned rules proposed in PC7 for the management of Commercial Forestry operations in Canterbury/Waitaha, with respect to their potential effects on freshwater.

Environment Canterbury Chair Craig Pauling said, "This is a significant milestone that’s followed years of work, so I’m really pleased we’ve found an agreed way forward on this."

He went on to thank staff and all those who engaged in the process.

“This is a great outcome for all parties concerned. We now have a fully operative Land and Water Plan, which provides clarity for the public, for industry and for the staff who administer the Plan."

The rules as per the judge’s direction now apply - these have been incorporated into the amended version of the plan, now on the Environment Canterbury website.

