Serious Crash, Melville - Waikato
Thursday, 27 February 2025, 9:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a
serious two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Ohaupo Road
and Beatty Street, Melville.
Police were called about
8.45pm.
Initial indications are one person has been
seriously injured.
The road is closed, with diversions
in place.
Motorists should avoid the area if
possible.
