Serious Crash, Melville - Waikato

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Ohaupo Road and Beatty Street, Melville.

Police were called about 8.45pm.

Initial indications are one person has been seriously injured.

The road is closed, with diversions in place.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

