Waiwhetu Road Closed Following Crash
Friday, 28 February 2025, 8:07 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Waiwhetu Road is closed between Naenae Road and
Norton Park Ave following a crash.
The single
vehicle crash was reported just after 2am.
Two people
have been taken to hospital with serious
injuries.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the
crash are
ongoing.
