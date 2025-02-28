Delays Following Crash, State Highway 29 Southbound, Tauriko
Friday, 28 February 2025, 8:13 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The Southbound lane of State Highway 29, Tauriko
is partially blocked while emergency services respond to a
crash involving three vehicles, reported at
6.40am.
Several people are reported to have
been injured, none of them seriously.
Motorists are
advised to avoid the area if possible and to expect
delays.
