Delays Following Crash, State Highway 29 Southbound, Tauriko

The Southbound lane of State Highway 29, Tauriko is partially blocked while emergency services respond to a crash involving three vehicles, reported at 6.40am.

Several people are reported to have been injured, none of them seriously.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and to expect delays.

