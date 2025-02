Serious Crash: Bairds Road, Ōtara

A section of Bairds Road in Ōtara has been closed following a serious crash.

The crash was reported at 7.28am and involves a motorcycle and vehicle.

The motorcyclist is currently in a critical condition.

Police have cordoned a section of Bairds Road, near Wymondley Road, so the Serious Crash Unit can examine the scene.

An investigation will commence in due course.

Please avoid the area if possible or expect delays.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media