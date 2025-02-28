Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police Acknowledge Guilty Pleas In Ariki Rigby Murder Case

Friday, 28 February 2025, 9:55 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Inspector David De Lange of Eastern District Police:

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas entered today by Jimmy Heremaia, 32, the man charged with the murder of Ariki Rigby in 2022.

Heremaia pleaded guilty to charges of murder and arson.

We acknowledge Ariki’s whanau, who have waited so long to see the person responsible held accountable for her tragic death.

We also acknowledge those Police staff who worked meticulously over a long period of time to piece together the evidence that has brought about this result today.

