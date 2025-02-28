Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Information Sought Following Naenae Fire

Friday, 28 February 2025, 11:36 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Sergeant Seamus Doyle:

Hutt Valley Police are seeking witnesses to a fire on Sladden Street, Naenae in the early hours of Tuesday 25 February.

Shortly after 3am, an occupant of the address woke to see the front porch of the house was on fire.

Thankfully, they were able to wake everybody else in the house and they all made it out of the house uninjured.

A scene examination and initial enquiries have determined this fire was deliberately lit.

We would like to hear from anyone in the Sladden Street area who saw any suspicious activity or vehicles between 3am and 3:30am on Tuesday morning.

This includes any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area.

If anyone has any information that could assist Police, please contact us on 105 by calling or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105

Please reference file number 250225/0666.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

