Two Arrests Following Queenstown Assaults

Friday, 28 February 2025, 1:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Two people have been arrested and charged following a search warrant at a local Queenstown address on Wednesday 26 February.

The warrant was executed in relation to two assaults in Jardine Park on Sunday 23 and Tuesday 25 February.

In both assaults, the victims were left with injuries requiring hospital treatment.

Two young males have been charged with aggravated burglary, threats to kill, assault with a weapon and possession of an offensive weapon.

Both males have also been charged with burglary following a burglary in the area earlier in February.

The pair are set to appear in the Queenstown Youth Court on 12 March.

Police are still seeking any further information in relation to these young people, and appealing to anyone who has been the victim of their offending.

We are also seeking information in relation to any suspicious activity in the Jardine Park area over the last week.

Please contact Police on 105, either by calling or making a report online here and quote the reference number 250224/8050.

Information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

