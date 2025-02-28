Onerahi Homicide Investigation Continues, Police Appeal For Information

The homicide investigation in Onerahi is continuing today, as investigators piece together the events leading to yesterday’s tragic incident.

Yesterday at about 11.10am, Police received a report of gunshots heard and a person injured at Beach Road Reserve.

Upon arrival, a woman was located deceased at the scene and a man was found with serious injuries.

He remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer, Whangārei CIB, says at this stage Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the homicide.

“Our thoughts are with the woman’s whanau and loved ones at this difficult time.”

He says a post mortem examination is taking place today and a scene examination has been completed.

“As part of this, formal identification procedures will be carried out and Police will look to confirm the woman’s identity once this is completed.

“The investigation is still in the very early stages, and we will continue to establish the facts about what unfolded yesterday.”

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Pilmer says the investigation team are continuing to speak with people who witnessed yesterday’s incident, and is urging anyone who hasn’t spoken to Police to come forward.

“As part of enquiries, we still want to hear from anyone in and around the Beach Road area yesterday morning.

“Anyone who was in the Beach Road, Whangarei Heads Road, Raurimu Avenue and Church Street areas between 8-11.15am with any dashcam, cell phone or CCTV footage is urged to reach out.”

Please upload any relevant photos or videos here: https://ravenwood.nc3.govt.nz/

Anyone with information can call Police on 105 and quote file number 250227/1223.

Information can also be provided anonymously on 0800 555 111 via Crime Stoppers.

