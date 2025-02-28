These Schools Are Made For Walkin’… And Wheelin’

It’s time for movers and shakers to jump into Movin’March for the 16th year. Tamariki will be walking or wheeling to school all over the Wellington Region for the next month and showing their care for te taiao (the environment).

The Greater Wellington initiative works with schools to encourage students to walk, bike, scoot and take other modes of active and sustainable transport during the month of March. Each active trip gains a stamp on their Walk or Wheel passport, which are entered into a prize draw at the end of the month.

This year’s theme, ‘We walk or wheel to show our care for te taiao’ is a great way for tamariki to learn about how their actions can make a positive difference says Greater Wellington councillor Yadana Saw.

“Active transport directly prevents contamination and pollution going into our waterways, air and land and it also puts less greenhouse gases into the atmosphere,” says Cr Saw.

“As a parent, seeing all the Movin’March kids walking and wheeling to school is a great way to connect with our school whānau and remember that the streets are for everyone.”

“Good luck to all the Movin’March participants - all of you are winners to us.”

Seatoun School will be able to measure the impact that the programme is having on the air quality around the school, given their participation in the GNS Drive it Down! initiative says school principal John Western.

“We had an atmospheric sensor installed for Drive it Down! which has been monitoring the CO2 and CO concentrations outside the school. It’s been such a powerful motivator for our students and their whānau as they can see how the air quality is affected by their choice of transport,” says Western.

“Movin’March will be a great way to rally enthusiasm in the students for walking and wheeling. Seeing everyone’s passport being stamped at the school gates is always a highlight of my day. There’s such a joyful atmosphere created by everyone involved. Kids, whānau and teachers alike.”

Check out Greater Wellington’s social media for updates throughout the month, and for more information, visit Movin’March.

