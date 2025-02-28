Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Work Underway At Taruheru Cemetery

Friday, 28 February 2025, 3:02 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

Aerial map of work site. RSA in yellow and other blocks in red. (Photo/Supplied)

Visitors to the Taruheru Cemetery over the coming weeks will notice work happening in some areas.

Ongoing rain events and a high water table have made the ground very uneven in parts, making it unsafe for visitors and difficult for the cemetery team to maintain.

Work starts on Monday on the RSA area to ensure it will be reinstated in time for ANZAC Day before moving to blocks 26, 28, 30, 36, 38 and 40.

The grass will be sprayed, and the ground relevelled before bringing in additional topsoil. The work is expected to take around four weeks and may include watering the new grass should there be insufficient rain.

Memorabilia and flowers on the affected grass area will be carefully relocated to the berm before work starts.

Access to the work areas may be restricted if machinery is working. Visitors are asked to please be aware of contractors and machinery and avoid walking on the new grass until it is established.

Work on preparing the extension of the cemetery will then start on Monday March 10. It will include relevelling, installing a new fence, bollards along the front and preparing new ash gardens. Ash Garden spaces will be available for purchase once the work is completed.

The improvements are all part of Council’s ongoing work at the cemetery to ensure it is welcoming and safe for people to visit their loved ones who have passed.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Gisborne District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 