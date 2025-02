Road Closed Following Vehicle Fire, Mangawhai - Waitematā

Motorists are being advised a section of Mangawhai Road has been closed following a vehicle fire.

The fire, near the intersection of Wood Pigeon Lane, was reported to Police at about 3.13pm.

Emergency services are onsite as the blaze has engulfed a small section of nearby bush land.

There are no reports of injury.

Motorists are being advised to expect delays or seek an alternate route.

