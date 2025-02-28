Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Monitoring Funeral In Counties Manukau This Weekend

Friday, 28 February 2025, 5:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are aware of plans for a gang-related funeral procession heading through Counties Manukau this weekend.

We will have staff in the area monitoring to ensure the safety of the community, to monitor traffic movement and to minimise any disruption to the public.

Antisocial or unlawful behaviour and driving related offending will not be tolerated and any of this behaviour can expect to be met with enforcement action.

While it is not always possible to take action at the time, Police are committed to enforcing the gang insignia legislation and will take every opportunity to not only follow up on these breaches but also any other unlawful activity.

Everyone in the community has the right to be safe and feel safe.

Police encourage the public to report any instances of unlawful activity to us, so we can take appropriate action.

We ask you report any unlawful behaviour to Police on 111 if it is happening now or 105 after the fact.

- Counties Manukau East Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Rakana Cook

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 