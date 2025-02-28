Police Speaking With Several People After Serious Assault, Taradale

Detective Senior Sergeant Alex Simister, Hawke’s Bay CIB:

Police are speaking with a number of people following a serious assault in Taradale on Wednesday afternoon.

At around 12.40pm, a fight broke out between two groups in the vicinity of Bellevue Dairy Gloucester Street.

A 14-year-old was transported to hospital with critical injuries, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

An investigation into the incident has resulted in Police identifying those responsible for the assault.

Police are speaking with them and are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

Charges are being considered and enquiries into the assault are ongoing.

Anyone who may have information on the incident can provide information to Police online or by calling 105 using the reference number 250227/9346.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

