Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Speaking With Several People After Serious Assault, Taradale

Friday, 28 February 2025, 6:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Alex Simister, Hawke’s Bay CIB:

Police are speaking with a number of people following a serious assault in Taradale on Wednesday afternoon.

At around 12.40pm, a fight broke out between two groups in the vicinity of Bellevue Dairy Gloucester Street.

A 14-year-old was transported to hospital with critical injuries, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

An investigation into the incident has resulted in Police identifying those responsible for the assault.

Police are speaking with them and are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

Charges are being considered and enquiries into the assault are ongoing.

Anyone who may have information on the incident can provide information to Police online or by calling 105 using the reference number 250227/9346.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 