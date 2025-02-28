Police Appealing For Information After Serious Crash, Nelson

Nelson Police are appealing for information following a serious crash on SH6/Queen Elizabeth II Drive on Wednesday 12 February.

Emergency services were notified of the two-vehicle crash at around 11.30am near Atawhai Drive.

One person was transported to hospital with critical injuries, where they remain in a serious condition.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the crash or the events leading up the crash - specifically footage between Marybank Road and Atawhai Drive near the Wakapuaka Cemetery.

Anyone with information that may assist Police in our enquiries is urged to contact us online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking "Update Report", or by calling 105.

Please use the reference number 250212/4470.

