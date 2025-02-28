Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Appealing For Information After Serious Crash, Nelson

Friday, 28 February 2025, 7:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Nelson Police are appealing for information following a serious crash on SH6/Queen Elizabeth II Drive on Wednesday 12 February.

Emergency services were notified of the two-vehicle crash at around 11.30am near Atawhai Drive.

One person was transported to hospital with critical injuries, where they remain in a serious condition.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the crash or the events leading up the crash - specifically footage between Marybank Road and Atawhai Drive near the Wakapuaka Cemetery.

Anyone with information that may assist Police in our enquiries is urged to contact us online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking "Update Report", or by calling 105.

Please use the reference number 250212/4470.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 