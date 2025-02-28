Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Three People Injured In Takanini Incident

Friday, 28 February 2025, 9:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Three people have been injured in an incident on Kutukutu Street in Takanini this evening.

Police were called to the street at 7.50pm, after what appears to be an altercation involving neighbours.

The three victims have been transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The person believed to be responsible left the scene in a car and was located by the Police Eagle helicopter on Takanini School Road a short time later.

He has been taken into police custody.

Cordons are in place on Kutukutu Street and residents are asked to follow the instructions of police staff in the area.

© Scoop Media

