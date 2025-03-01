Fatal Crash, Mangere
Saturday, 1 March 2025, 2:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died after a two-vehicle crash on Island
Road, Mangere, last night.
Police were called to the
scene about 11pm.
One person died at the scene, and
another was seriously injured.
The Serious Crash Unit
has examined the scene, and enquiries into the circumstances
of the crash are
ongoing.
