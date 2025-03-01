Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Unexplained Death, Morningside

Saturday, 1 March 2025, 2:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Allan:

An investigation has been launched after the death of a woman at a Morningside address last night.

Police were called to the Don Croot Street property about 9.15pm, after a report of a woman being found unconscious.

CPR was performed, however unfortunately the woman was not able to be revived.

Her death is currently being treated as unexplained, and Police are working to establish the full circumstances of what has occurred.

A scene examination will be carried out at the property today.

Anyone who has any information about this incident encouraged to call Police.

You can do so through our 105 service, quoting reference number 250228/6990.

Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

