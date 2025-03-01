Unexplained Death, Morningside

Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Allan:

An investigation has been launched after the death of a woman at a Morningside address last night.

Police were called to the Don Croot Street property about 9.15pm, after a report of a woman being found unconscious.

CPR was performed, however unfortunately the woman was not able to be revived.

Her death is currently being treated as unexplained, and Police are working to establish the full circumstances of what has occurred.

A scene examination will be carried out at the property today.

Anyone who has any information about this incident encouraged to call Police.

You can do so through our 105 service, quoting reference number 250228/6990.

Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

