Serious Crash, Loburn - Canterbury

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash

at the intersection of Birch Hill Road and Yaxleys Road, Loburn, Waimakariri.

Initial reports suggest one person is injured.

The road is closed, with diversions in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.



Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

