Serious Crash, Loburn - Canterbury
Saturday, 1 March 2025, 2:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious
two-vehicle crash
at the intersection of Birch Hill Road
and Yaxleys Road, Loburn, Waimakariri.
Initial reports
suggest one person is injured.
The road is closed, with
diversions in place.
Motorists are advised to avoid the
area if
possible.
