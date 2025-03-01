Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Fatal Crash, Birch Hill Road, Loburn

Saturday, 1 March 2025, 7:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

One person has died following a two-vehicle crash involving a motorbike at the intersection of Birch Hill Road and Yaxley’s Road, Loburn, Waimakariri District.

Emergency services responded around 1pm.

One person was located in a critical condition but was unable to be resuscitated, and sadly died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit has conducted a scene examination and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

The road remains closed, but should reopen shortly.

