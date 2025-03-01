Fish Of The Year Is Back…with Some Lofty Ambitions - New Zealanders Asked To Back Their Favourite Fishy Friend

Fish of the Year is o-fish-ally back for 2025 and ready to make a splash, with Kiwis and conservation groups up and down the country furiously forming alliances to back their chosen critter.

The 2024 event attracted more than a thousand votes, with the humble pāketi/spottie taking out the top prize. In doing so, it broke the controversial hold ray species had on the competition from 2021 to 2023 (yes, ray species are fish!).

In 2025, organisers Mountains to Sea Conservation Trust are attempting to ‘scale’ the competition up to 5,000 voters, and are asking Kiwis to get involved.

“We’ve already had a number of organisations openly declare their chosen candidate, and they have clearly stated they intend to run a robust campaign on their fishy critter’s behalf,” says event spokesperson Kim Jones.

The event aims to familiarise New Zealanders with the wide variety of fish found in our freshwater and marine environments. It’s also designed to raise awareness about the fragile state of those ecosystems.

“Many of our freshwater and marine fish are found nowhere else in the world. With climate change and land use patterns putting significant strain on our waterways, many of our fish are at risk of disappearing forever,” says Jones.

The event will run from March 1, the beginning of Sea Week, until March 16. The winner will be announced on March 17.

Voting is open now via www.fishoftheyear.org.nz*.

Given New Zealanders’ love for the environment and the creatures that inhabit it, the Mountains to Sea Conservation Trust team is expecting some vigorous campaigning.

“People really love their fish. Like, really love them. We’re realistic that there might be a punch or two landed below the gills. But that’s all part of the fun,” says Jones.

“We hope people will visit the website to vote, and enjoy getting involved.”

About Mountains to Sea Conservation Trust

Mountains to Sea Conservation Trust is a not-for-profit organisation that delivers marine and freshwater education, experience, and conservation initiatives. Through its two key programmes Experiencing Marine Reserves and Whitebait Connection, it engages more than ten thousand New Zealanders each year from the Cape to the Bluff. For more, visit www.mountainstosea.org.nz

