Coming Soon To Auckland

New Zealand Police will open training for new recruits in Auckland this year as growing numbers of people pursue careers on the frontline.

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers is making the announcement ahead of running in the Auckland Round the Bays event this morning.

Commissioner Chambers says making training available in Auckland, in addition to the Royal New Zealand Police College (RNZPC), is another positive step toward delivering our target of 500 additional officers.

“Having a training wing open in Auckland is an important part of our plan. It will increase our training capacity and open the doors for even more quality applicants.

“We know that being away from home for 20 weeks has been a deterrent for many people wanting to join Police. This will open the door to their dream job that might not otherwise have been possible.

“The new training based in Auckland will provide an opportunity for recruits to train closer to home and from the outset be immersed in the communities they’ll be serving once they graduate.

“This extra training location will support us to get applicants through the pipeline and into training faster. The median time between application and starting at RNZPC has already reduced by more than 90 days over the last year and we’re looking to cut that down even further.

“The Auckland base will also be used for senior courses as the RNZPC prioritises recruit training.”

Those in the Auckland wing will be able to stay at their own home during training. From tomorrow, there will be an option when applying on Newcops.govt.nz that allows recruits to indicate they are open to being trained in Auckland. The location for the new training base is still in the final stages of being confirmed and will be announced soon.

“Extensive planning and organisation is essential to delivering this new training base. It was important that we share this news as early as possible so we can prepare and promote this option to people considering joining,” Commissioner Chambers says.

“We’re doing a huge amount of work to deliver on the 500. Although the number of graduates from RNZPC has been impacted by an increase in the length of training early in 2024, the number of constables has continued to trend upwards since we resumed our regular graduation cadence.

“Last year we saw record numbers of applications to join Police. In the period July to December 2024, Police received 5277 applications, which is more than double the same period for 2023.

“We expanded our talent pool through updates to the application criteria and our recruitment marketing. Last month, we launched the remake of our 90s classic advertisement, which has seen huge support among staff and the public. Another exciting recruitment campaign is due to launch later this month.

“We’re making our recruitment process more agile and fit-for-purpose. Our recruitment booth at the Round the Bays event today will enable qualified and ready candidates to meet the first six steps of the recruitment pathway in a single day.

“Having more officers on the beat is important for deterring crime, enforcing the law and increasing feelings of public safety. We’re committed to delivering on the 500 target.”

