Serious Crash, Nukuhou - Bay Of Plenty

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash on SH2 East, Nukuhou, Whakatane.

Police were called shortly before midday.

Initial indications suggest two people have been seriously injured.

The road will be closed, with diversions in place.

Please avoid the area if possible.

