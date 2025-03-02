Serious Crash, Nukuhou - Bay Of Plenty
Sunday, 2 March 2025, 2:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious
two-vehicle crash on SH2 East, Nukuhou,
Whakatane.
Police were called shortly before
midday.
Initial indications suggest two people have
been seriously injured.
The road will be closed, with
diversions in place.
Please avoid the area if
possible.
