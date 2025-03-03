Crash Cleared, Mount Albert - Auckland City
All lanes have now reopened following an earlier crash on the North-Western Motorway near St Lukes.
Police would like to thank motorists for their patience while the scene was cleared.
The school lunches saga gets worse by the day. Bland, repetitive menus, failures in heating, failures in timely delivery, failures to deliver halal meals that are truly halal, endangering children who have known allergies by giving them food that may contain the triggering ingredients, etc etc. If ACT leader David Seymour can’t/won’t now admit that this brainchild of his is a total disaster...what more evidence pray, does he need? Do children have to die in the school cafeteria before Seymour will admit the error of his ways, and revert to the old system, as previously funded?
Consistent with the New Zealand Supreme Court, ITTANZ takes the position that permitting minors to vote on Incorporated Society matters at SGMs and AGMs is indeed absurd, and such a practice could even qualify as none-too-subtle child exploitation for an adult's political or personal gain.
The Online Child Exploitation Across New Zealand Team (OCEANZ) are conducting enquiries into potential offending in New Zealand. At this time no arrests have been made in New Zealand. While there were no real-life child victims in this case, AI-generated abuse material is a growing issue for Police around the world and there is a growing focus on those responsible for its creation.
Greenpeace’s Ellie Hooper is calling the New Zealand government’s refusal to share the coordinates 'ludicrous' and 'a blatant example of the Luxon led government running interference for the fishing industry.'
The proposed path of the sewerage pipeline past Lake Rotokākahi puts the sacred lake at risk of environmental damage and the desecration of this wāhi tapu. This case is before the Environment Court, and it is only just that works be paused until the Court gives its ruling, says the Green party spokesperson for Māori Development Hūhana Lyndon.
Retail workers are already systematically underpaid, concerned about their futures, and worried about going to work against a backdrop of increasing violence and abuse in their workplaces. You do not solve that problem, or the problem of retail crime, by making retail workers responsible for personally policing theft in stores - you make the prospect of working in these jobs even less appealing.
Stats NZ’s Household Disability Survey, updated for the first time in more than a decade, provides a vital insight into the make-up of the disabled population, the barriers they face, and how improvements can be made. The 2023 survey employed improved methods for identifying disabled individuals, better aligning with our current understanding of disability.