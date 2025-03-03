Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Have Your Say On Grovetown Lagoon

Monday, 3 March 2025, 9:34 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Te Whanau Hou/Grovetown Lagoon draft management plan is now available for public feedback.

The lagoon sits four kilometres northeast of Blenheim and has become a popular walking, biking, picnicking, kayaking and birdwatching spot. This is as a result of continuing restoration efforts of Te Whānau Hou Grovetown Lagoon Society over recent decades.

A management plan was developed in 2003 and has guided the society’s restoration efforts since.

The society has worked with iwi, the local community, school children and volunteers to restore Grovetown Lagoon for fish and bird life. Numerous native plantings have been established with boardwalks and bridges extending around the lagoon’s outer edge.

Consultation with the society and the wider community has helped shape a new management plan to continue with the restoration efforts. Council is now seeking feedback on this plan and submissions will be received until 8 May.

To make a submission go to www.https://haveyoursay.marlborough.govt.nz/

© Scoop Media

