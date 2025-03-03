New Zealand's Unbreakable Bond With Pets: Insights From The Latest Companion Animals NZ Report

New Zealand’s relationship with its companion animals remains as strong as ever, according to the latest findings from Companion Animals New Zealand (CANZ).

The ‘2024 NZ Pet Data Report’ reveals that nearly two-thirds (63%) of New Zealand households share their home with a pet, a figure that highlights the deep bond New Zealanders continue to have with their animals. Cats remain the most popular pet, with 40% of households owning a feline companion, while 31% of homes include a dog. Additionally, more than half (60%) of people who don't currently own a pet would like to have one.

Key insights from the 2024 Report:

Pet ownership trends:

Nearly two-thirds of New Zealand households (63%) own pets, a figure which has seen no significant change in the past decade.

Cats remain the most popular pet (40%) with an estimated 1.26 million cats in NZ, followed closely by an estimated 830,000 dogs. The data suggests that the number of dog households has decreased slightly from 34% in 2020 to 31% in 2024.

Other pets, such as horses and rabbits, also contribute to New Zealand’s diverse pet population.

Demographics and ownership patterns:

Pet ownership varies by age and region.

Past the age of 65, companion animal ownership declines compared to all other age groups. Cats are particularly popular among people aged 45-64.

Households with children are more likely to have companion animals (66% to 71%, depending on the age of the children) compared to those with no children (60%). Households with older kids drive this pattern and are more likely to have dogs, cats, fish, rabbits, small mammals and fowl.

Auckland households are less likely to share their home with a companion animal than other regions.

Reasons for having a pet:

Companionship remains the primary reason people choose to adopt pets, with love and affection central to the relationship particularly for cats, dogs, rabbits and birds.

Other key drivers of pet ownership included familiarity with the animal (e.g., person has had this type of animal before), cats ‘needing’ a home, as well as dogs for exercise and horses companionship and competing/breeding.

Barriers to pet ownership:

Despite the widespread affection for animals, 22% of New Zealand households (approximately 440,000 households) report that they would like to own a pet but face barriers such as lifestyle, cost, and being hesitant about the responsibilities involved. Housing constraints were on the minds of younger people, especially those under 35, being more likely to encounter rental restrictions or financial considerations.

Among these non-pet owners, more than 60% express a desire to own a pet in the future, with cats and dogs as the most sought-after companions. 34% of non-pet owners stated that they have previously had pets.

Acquiring a pet:

The SPCA and other animal rescues were the most common places to acquire cats, whereas dogs were more likely to be acquired from a breeder.

Private advertisements are a significant source of dogs, horses and rabbits while for cats, keeping strays is a common acquisition route.

Responsible Pet Care:

The survey highlighted growing trends in responsible pet care, including microchipping, desexing, and vet visits.

Desexing rates are reported as high, with 96% of owned cats and 85% of owned dogs being reported as desexed.

Microchipping has also increased, with 72% of cats and 89% of dogs microchipped in 2024, reflecting New Zealanders' growing commitment to pet welfare.

Professor Natalie Waran, Director of the A Good Life for Animals Centre, shared, "New Zealander’s strong bond with our companion animals shows just how important the relationship is. As the report highlights, the role of pets in our lives is deeply embedded in our culture – but it is also evolving. It’s not about ownership—it’s about companionship; with love and a commitment to share our lives with them."

She added, "As New Zealanders face the challenges of pet ownership and navigate changing societal expectations—particularly around how cats are managed—CANZ remains committed to improving the welfare of our pets. With the rising costs and time commitments involved, there’s a real opportunity to continue educating and advocating for more awareness of pet needs and what support is available. It’s also vital that we keep pushing for better standards, ensuring all animals live their best lives here in New Zealand."

For more information or to access the full 2024 NZ Pet Data Report, please visit 2024 NZ Pet Data Report — Companion Animals New Zealand.

ABOUT THE REPORT

The NZ Pet Data Report is the largest, representative survey of pet population and ownership insights in NZ. Insights HQ were commissioned by Companion Animals NZ to undertake a survey of New Zealand households to size and profile the companion animal population, as well as assess attitudes towards companion animals in NZ. In 2024, the data was gathered between 23 September and 16 October 2024. A follow-up booster was conducted between 17 January and 3 February 2025 among rabbit owners to increase the sample size for rabbit ownership data, however, a population estimate was not available for rabbits due to low rabbit base size. More detail on methodology is available in the full report.

ABOUT CANZ

Companion Animals New Zealand (CANZ) is an independent, science-based charity committed to ensuring all companion animals live a 'Good Life' with responsible guardians. We use research, education and community programmes to achieve this. We also operate the New Zealand Companion Animal Register (NZCAR), the country's largest microchip database with more than 1.4 million pets registered. Our Board comprises independent trustees and representatives from a range of animal welfare groups, including SPCA, New Zealand Veterinary Association (NZVA), Dogs NZ, New Zealand Cat Fancy, the New Zealand Veterinary Nursing Association (NZVNA) and the New Zealand Institute of Animal Management (NZIAM).

