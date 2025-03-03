Stalking Legislation Could Tackle Elected Member Abuse - LGNZ

Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) says the Government’s new legislation to prevent people from being stalked and harassed will make local government safer, as experiences of elected member abuse continue to grow.

The Crimes Legislation Amendment Bill introduces a new stalking and harassment offence and other measures to reduce the harm that victims experience, while also ensuring that offenders are effectively prosecuted.

In making its submission to the Justice Committee today, LGNZ Chief Executive Susan Freeman-Greene says this change is essential to support a functioning democracy.

“Some of the stories I hear of abuse and harassment are truly shocking – and it’s not just the elected members, it’s their families who endure it too. Everyone should be able to go to work and feel safe, and I know that’s not happening in local government right now,” says Susan Freeman-Greene.

“Over the past few years, elected members have been abused more often, both online and in person. This ranges from threats of physical harm via social media to local leaders and their families being harassed and intimidated in public.

“In our 2022 survey of elected members, 43% had experienced harassment, prejudice, threatening or derogatory behaviours in their role. Half had experienced harassment while working in the community, while a third said abuse occurred while they had been shopping or collecting children from school.

“Last year, an LGNZ poll of council Mayors, Chairs and chief executives showed that nearly two thirds had faced aggressive and abusive behaviour online; nearly three quarters (74%) had experienced this behaviour during public, in-person meetings.”

Appearing on an 'Empowering Women in Government' panel today organised by Auckland Council as part of International Women's Day, Susan Freeman-Greene spoke about how LGNZ is particularly concerned by the increased abuse faced by women in local government.

“Following the 2022 local elections, women made up almost 40 percent of elected members. We also saw the role of Mayor increasingly held by women, with 23 female Mayors (34%) in office today compared to 27% in the term prior.

“Evidence shows that women elected members are significantly more likely than their male colleagues to experience gendered abuse, sexualised comments, threats to their family, and threats of sexual violence.

“We also know that aggressive and abusive behaviours can constitute stalking – or be a precursor to it. New Zealand needs more levers to control these behaviours, so we are pleased that the Government is taking action.

“We need to keep people in public office safe, and it’s especially important in an election year that people who are considering standing can feel confident about the safety of local democracy,” Susan Freeman-Greene said.

