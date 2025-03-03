Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Serious Crash, Saddle Road, Woodville - Central

Monday, 3 March 2025, 1:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are responding to a serious crash on Saddle Road, Woodville.

Emergency services were alerted to the two-vehicle crash near the Hope Road intersection at around 11.10am.

Initial indications suggest there are injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The road is closed, and motorists are advised to avoid the area and follow diversions.

