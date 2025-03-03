Serious Crash, Saddle Road, Woodville - Central
Monday, 3 March 2025, 1:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a serious crash on Saddle Road,
Woodville.
Emergency services were alerted to the
two-vehicle crash near the Hope Road intersection at around
11.10am.
Initial indications suggest there are
injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
advised.
The road is closed, and motorists are advised
to avoid the area and follow
diversions.
