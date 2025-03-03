Serious Crash, Saddle Road, Woodville - Central

Police are responding to a serious crash on Saddle Road, Woodville.

Emergency services were alerted to the two-vehicle crash near the Hope Road intersection at around 11.10am.

Initial indications suggest there are injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The road is closed, and motorists are advised to avoid the area and follow diversions.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

