Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter’s Busy Summer: 74 Critical Missions In January

Photo/Supplied

The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter had a busy January, carrying out 74 life-saving missions within the Waikato, King Country, Coromandel, and surrounding regions during the month of January. These missions included 41 inter-hospital transfers, 7 medical events, 11 rural/farm incidents, 4 motor vehicle accidents, and 11 miscellaneous missions. The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was most often seen at Taumarunui Hospital with 8 inter hospital transfers, Tauranga Hospital and Thames Hospital with 6 inter-hospital transfers each, and Whakatane Hospital with 5 inter-hospital transfers.

In addition, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew were spotted in Waihi, Whangamata, Pauanui, Paeroa and Coromandel airfield for missions involving motor vehicle accidents, medical events, hiking injuries, and accident-related incidents. The crew were also seen in other remote and challenging locations to provide life-saving care in time-critical situations.

The month had a busy start with the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter being dispatched three times on New Years Day. They began in the early hours of Wednesday morning, January 1st after being dispatched to a mission in Whangamata for a male who was in critical condition. The patient was stabilised on scene by the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic before being flown to Waikato Hospital to receive further medical treatment.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

That same morning, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Mount Tauhara for a male who was experiencing a serious medical event, requiring further urgent treatment. The patient was treated on scene by the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic before being flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

In the evening of January 1st, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Tauranga Hospital for a female who was suffering from a medical condition. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital to receive further medical treatment.

On Monday morning, January 6th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Whangamata for a female who sustained trauma injuries. The patient was treated on scene by the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic before being flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Tuesday afternoon, January 7th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Rotorua Hospital for a female who sustained trauma injuries. The patient was flown to Starship Hospital for further treatment.

On Thursday morning, January 9th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Pauanui for a male who sustained lower leg injuries following a fall while walking. The patient was treated on scene by the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic before being swiftly airlifted to Auckland City Hospital for further treatment.

On January 12th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to five missions. One of these was to Kauaroa Bay for a male who sustained injuries following an animal related incident. The patient was treated on scene by the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic before being flown to Auckland City Hospital for further treatment.

On Tuesday evening, January 21st, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Putaruru for a female who sustained trauma injuries following a serious motor vehicle accident. The patient was stabilised on scene by the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic before being airlifted to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On January 25th, The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter attended four missions after midday. One of these rescue missions was to the Kaimai Ranges for a male who sustained fracture injuries after a fall. The patient was treated on scene by the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic before being airlifted out of the remote location to Waikato Hospital to receive further care.

The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter returned to the Kaimai Ranges the following day, Sunday January 26th, for a female who had sustained injuries after a fall while tramping and had activated her personal locator beacon (PLB). If was a difficult rescue, with low cloud and the remote location. The rescue helicopter crew staged and prepared for a winch extraction and, as the weather cleared, the patient was extracted quickly. The patient was airlifted to Waikato Hospital for further treatment, being closely monitored by the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic while enroute.

The month ended with the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter being tasked to Whakatane Hospital for a male who had significant injuries following a motor vehicle accident. The patient was swiftly airlifted to Waikato Hospital for further medical treatment.

The fast response of the rescue helicopter and its highly trained crew ensures the patients receive the best care as quickly as possible. Help us gear up… Donate towards essential life saving equipment for your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter today at https://give.rescue.org.nz/event/waikato-westpac-rescue-helicopter/donate

© Scoop Media

