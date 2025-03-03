Aerocool Rescue Helicopter’s Record-Breaking January: 66 Life Saving Missions In The Coastal Bay Of Plenty Region

ARH 1st Matakana-min. (Photo/Supplied)

The Aerocool Rescue Helicopter carried out a record-breaking 66 life-saving missions within the Coastal Bay of Plenty region over the month of January. This is the highest number of missions performed in one month by the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter on record. These missions included 31 inter-hospital transfers, 7 medical events, 16 rural/farm incidents, 3 motor vehicle accidents, and 9 miscellaneous missions. The Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was most often seen at Tauranga Hospital with 11 inter-hospital transfers, Whakatāne Hospital with 7 inter-hospital transfers, and Rotorua Hospital with 5 inter-hospital transfers.

As the community were enjoying the warmer weather outside and frequenting many summer hotspots, there was a drastic increase in remote missions almost double the usual amount.

The Aerocool Rescue Helicopter crew were required in Matakana Island, Motiti Island, Waihau Bay, Hahei, and many other remote and challenging locations to provide life-saving care in time-critical situations.

The month had a busy start with the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter dispatched six times on New Year’s Day. In the early hours of Wednesday morning, January 1st, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Hahei for a male who sustained injuries after an accident. The patient was treated on scene by the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic and flown to Auckland City Hospital for further treatment. The Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was then tasked to Rotorua Hospital for a male who had sustained injuries following a significant fall. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital to receive further treatment.

That same morning, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Matakana Island for a male who was in critical condition. The patient was transported to Tauranga Hospital to receive further treatment. In the afternoon, the rescue helicopter crew were tasked to Tauranga Hospital for a female who was experiencing a medical event that required urgent treatment at another hospital. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further medical care. The rescue helicopter was then dispatched to Rotorua Hospital for a male who needed urgent further medical care. The patient was flown to Auckland City Hospital to receive to swiftly receive this care.

Finally, in the evening of New Year’s Day the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Rotorua Hospital for a female who was in critical condition. The patient was transported to Auckland City Hospital to receive further care.

In the early hours of Friday morning, January 3rd, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Oropi for a female who sustained serious injuries following a significant fall. The patient was flown swiftly to Tauranga Hospital to receive further treatment.

On Monday evening, January 6th, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Tikitiki for a female who was in critical condition. The patient was flown to Gisborne Hospital to receive further medical care.

In the early hours of January 8th, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Pukehina Beach for a male who was experiencing a serious medical event. The patient was treated on scene by the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic (CCFP) before being flown swiftly to Waikato Hospital to receive further treatment.

On Wednesday afternoon, January 15th, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Rotorua Hospital for a male who was experiencing a serious medical event. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment. Straight after completing the previous mission, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Motiti Island for a male who was experiencing a serious medical event. The patient was flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On Friday morning, January 17th, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the Kaimais for a male who was in critical condition following a motor vehicle accident. The patient was stabilised on scene by the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic before being flown to Waikato Hospital to receive further medical care.

On Friday afternoon, January 24th, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Karangahake Gorge for a female who was in critical condition. The patient was stabilised on scene by the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic, with the rescue helicopter crew being on scene for approximately one-hour before the patient could be airlifted to Waikato Hospital for further care.

The month ended with the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter being dispatched twice on January 31st. This began with the rescue helicopter being dispatched to Taupo Hospital for a male who was experiencing a potentially life-threatening medical event requiring further treatment. The patient was airlifted to Waikato Hospital with a flight time of approximately 35 minutes. The rescue helicopter was tasked to Taupo Hospital again that afternoon for a male who was experiencing a serious medical event requiring further treatment. The patient was airlifted to Waikato Hospital with a flight time of approximately 35 minutes.

The fast response of the rescue helicopter and its highly trained crew ensures the patients receive the best care as quickly as possible. Help us gear up… Donate towards essential life saving equipment for your Aerocool Rescue Helicopter today at https://give.rescue.org.nz/event/aerocool-rescue-helicopter/donate

