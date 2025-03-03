A Busy January For The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter: 54 Missions And A Rise In Remote Locations

Photo/Supplied

January was a busy month for the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter crew, who carried out 54 life saving missions across the Lakes and Central Plateau regions. The crew's diverse range of missions included 30 inter-hospital transfers, 3 medical emergencies, 10 rural or farm related incidents, 2 motor vehicle accidents, and 9 miscellaneous missions. The crew were most often seen at Taupo Hospital with 12 inter-hospital transfers, and at Taumarunui Hospital and Tauranga Hospital with 8 inter-hospital transfers each throughout the month.

As the community were enjoying the warmer weather outside and visiting many summer hotspots, there was a drastic rise in remote missions attended, almost 50% more than the previous month.

The crew were also tasked to locations such as Pureora Timber Trail, Mt Tauhara, Mt Ruapehu Desert Road, and many other remote and challenging locations to provide life saving care in time-critical situations.

The month started off with the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter being dispatched to Orakei Korako on January 2nd for a male who sustained serious injuries following a water related incident. The patient was treated on scene by the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic before being flown to Rotorua Hospital for further treatment.

On Thursday afternoon, January 9th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Tokoroa Hospital for a female who sustained critical injuries following a motor vehicle accident. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital to swiftly receive further treatment.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

On Monday afternoon, January 13th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Mangakino for a male who was in critical condition following a motor vehicle related incident. The patient was immediately stabilised on scene by the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic and airlifted to Waikato Hospital to receive further treatment.

On Saturday afternoon, January 18th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Mount Tauhara for a male who was in critical condition following a fall. The patient was airlifted to Taupo Hospital for further medical treatment.

The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter Crew attended three missions on January 19th, this included them being tasked to Arapuni for a male who was in critical condition. The patient was

stabilized on scene by the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic before being airlifted to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On January 21st, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Mount Ruapehu for a male who was experiencing a medical emergency. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further medical care.

On Saturday January 25th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was once again tasked to three missions in one day. One of these occurred in the afternoon to Mount Ruapheu for a female who sustained injuries after a fall while tramping. The patient was treated on scene by the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic before being flown to Whanganui hospital for further treatment.

On Wednesday afternoon, January 29th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Aria for a male who sustained significant injuries after a quad bike related incident. The patient was treated on scene by the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic before being airlifted to Waikato Hospital for further treatment, being closely monitored enroute.

The month came to an end on January 31st, with the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter Crew being dispatched to two inter-hospital transfers. One of these was to Taumarunui Hospital for a female who was experiencing a time-critical medical event requiring further treatment. The patient was airlifted to Waikato Hospital with a flight time of approximately 35 minutes.

The fast response of the rescue helicopter and its highly trained crew ensures the patients receive the best care as quickly as possible. Your gift will go TWICE as far to save lives in your community... Donate to your Greenlea Rescue Helicopter today to double your impact - https://give.rescue.org.nz/event/greenlea-rescue-helicopter/donate

© Scoop Media

