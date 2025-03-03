Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter: 36 January Missions, 45% In Remote/Rural Areas

The Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter had a busy month in January, with a total of 36 life saving missions carried out across the Manawatu and Whanganui regions. The rescue helicopter crew responded to a wide range of emergency situations, including 4 inter hospital transfers, 2 medical emergencies, 9 rural or farm-related incidents, 5 motor vehicle accidents, and 16 miscellaneous missions. Notably, the crew's hotspots included areas such as Hunterville, Taihape, Castlepoint, and more. With 45% of the total missions being in remote/rural locations, the rescue helicopter crew provided life-saving care in time critical situations.

The month started off with the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter being dispatched to Palmerston North Hospital for a female who was in serious condition. The patient was airlifted to Wellington Hospital to receive further urgent medical treatment.

On Thursday afternoon, January 9th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Kakatahi for a male who sustained critical injuries following a motorbike related accident. The patient was stabilised on scene by the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic before being airlifted to Whanganui Hospital for further treatment.

That evening, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Taihape for a male who was experiencing a serious medical event. The patient was flown to Wellington Hospital to receive further treatment.

On Friday evening, January 11th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Whanganui Hospital for a male who sustained significant injuries following a pedestrian vs car incident. The patient was flown to Wellington Hospital to receive further medical treatment.

On Wednesday evening, January 15th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Whanganui River for a male who was in critical condition. Due to the remote location, the patient required the rescue helicopter. The patient was stabilised on scene by the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic for approximately an hour before being stable enough to be airlifted to hospital. Once onboard the rescue helicopter, the crew swiftly flew to Palmerston North Hospital, transferring the patient to receive further treatment.

On Thursday morning, January 16th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Hunterville for a male who was in critical condition following an animal related incident. The patient was treated on scene by the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic before being flown to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

On Friday afternoon, January 17th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Takapau for a female who sustained injuries. The patient was treated on scene by the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic before being flown to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday morning, January 18th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Castle Point for a male who sustained critical injuries following a car vs pedestrian incident. The patient was stabilised by the highly skilled Critical Care Flight Paramedic on scene and enroute to Wellington Hospital, where the patient was transferred for further medical treatment.

That afternoon, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Hunterville for a male who sustained injuries following a motor vehicle accident. The patient was treated on scene by the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic before being flown to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday afternoon, January 19th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Ngaruroro River for a male who sustained significant injuries following a boating related incident. The patient was stabilised on scene by the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic before being airlifted to Hastings Hospital for further treatment. The patient was swiftly flown to Hastings Hospital with a flight time of 9 minutes.

On Monday afternoon, January 20th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Ruakokoputuna for a male who sustained serious injuries following a fall while motorbike riding. The patient was stabilised on scene by the Critical Care Flight Paramedic before being airlifted to Wellington Hospital for further treatment.

On Tuesday evening, January 21st, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Dannevirke for a male who sustained serious injuries following a motor vehicle accident. The patient was airlifted to Palmerston North Hospital for further medical treatment.

On Thursday afternoon, January 23rd, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Ohakune for a male who sustained injuries after a fall while mountain biking. The patient was treated on scene and airlifted to Whanganui Hospital for further treatment.

The month ended with the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter being tasked in the early hours of the morning to Palmerston North Hospital for a male who was experiencing a medical event. The patient was airlifted to Wellington Hospital for further treatment, being closely monitored enroute.

The fast response of the rescue helicopter and its highly trained crew ensures the patients receive the best care as quickly as possible. Help us gear up… Donate towards essential life saving equipment for your Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter today at https://give.rescue.org.nz/event/grassroots-trust-rescue-helicopter/donate

