Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Update Following Pōkeno Incident

Monday, 3 March 2025, 4:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A man has been charged following a serious crash that left a member of the public injured near Pōkeno on Saturday.

The crash occurred at about 3pm on State Highway 2, when the fleeing driver attempted to avoid road spikes that had been laid across the road and swerved directly into the path of the oncoming car.

The driver of that car initially suffered critical injuries, and now remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The fleeing driver also suffered injuries and was transported to hospital.

The 42-year-old man appeared in Auckland District Court today charged with dangerous driving causing injury and driving while disqualified.

We would like to acknowledge the impact this incident had on those involved.

We are providing support to everyone affected and there are now several investigations underway, including a critical incident investigation and a policy, practice, and procedure investigation.

As is standard procedure, the Independent Police Conduct Authority has also been notified.

- Acting Counties Manukau District Commander, Inspector Jared Pirret

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 