Update Following Pōkeno Incident

A man has been charged following a serious crash that left a member of the public injured near Pōkeno on Saturday.

The crash occurred at about 3pm on State Highway 2, when the fleeing driver attempted to avoid road spikes that had been laid across the road and swerved directly into the path of the oncoming car.

The driver of that car initially suffered critical injuries, and now remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The fleeing driver also suffered injuries and was transported to hospital.

The 42-year-old man appeared in Auckland District Court today charged with dangerous driving causing injury and driving while disqualified.

We would like to acknowledge the impact this incident had on those involved.

We are providing support to everyone affected and there are now several investigations underway, including a critical incident investigation and a policy, practice, and procedure investigation.

As is standard procedure, the Independent Police Conduct Authority has also been notified.

- Acting Counties Manukau District Commander, Inspector Jared Pirret

