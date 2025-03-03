Name Release: Fatal Crash, Martinborough
Monday, 3 March 2025, 5:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are now in a position to release the name of the
person who died after a car collided with a shared cycle in
Martinborough on 13 February.
She was 48-year-old
Alison Robyn Korny, from Cheshire, England.
Our
thoughts remain with her friends and family at this
incredibly difficult time.
Enquiries into the
circumstances of the crash remain
ongoing.
