Name Release: Fatal Crash, Martinborough

Police are now in a position to release the name of the person who died after a car collided with a shared cycle in Martinborough on 13 February.

She was 48-year-old Alison Robyn Korny, from Cheshire, England.

Our thoughts remain with her friends and family at this incredibly difficult time.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing.

