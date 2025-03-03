Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Name Release: Fatal Crash, Martinborough

Monday, 3 March 2025, 5:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are now in a position to release the name of the person who died after a car collided with a shared cycle in Martinborough on 13 February.

She was 48-year-old Alison Robyn Korny, from Cheshire, England.

Our thoughts remain with her friends and family at this incredibly difficult time.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing.

