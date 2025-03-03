Update On Critical Incident Investigation In Ōrere Point

Police are continuing with a critical incident investigation surrounding the events leading up to a man dying after being taken into Police custody in Ōrere Point on 2 March.

Today, Police are in a position to release some further information as those enquiries continue.

This was an incredibly fast-moving and volatile incident which unfolded over a short period of time.

We would like to acknowledge the impact that yesterday’s events will have had on the community and our thoughts are with everyone involved.

We are providing support to staff involved in this incident and there are now several investigations underway, including a critical incident investigation and a policy, practice, and procedure investigation.

As is standard procedure, the Independent Police Conduct Authority has also been notified, along with WorkSafe.

Clarification around Sunday’s events:

Police can advise that the vehicle sighted in Papakura on Sunday afternoon was a vehicle of interest in an aggravated robbery at a Takapuna bar on Saturday night.

That investigation remains ongoing. No charges have been laid as yet.

In an earlier release, Police advised the passenger of the vehicle challenged Police staff with a samurai sword.

We can now confirm this was in fact a metal pole.

Officers have then deployed taser and pepper spray however the man has continued to resist arrest and an officer has suffered a serious hand injury after being bitten by the man.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading A Police dog was then deployed, and the man was eventually taken into custody but has quickly become unresponsive. Medical assistance was rendered immediately and a medical helicopter was dispatched, however he was unable to be revived and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Injuries to Police officer:

A Police officer suffered a serious hand injury after being bitten by the passenger of the vehicle.

We are continuing to support this officer after they underwent medical treatment at Middlemore Hospital and have since been discharged.

Further information around the deceased man:

Until the next of kin notifications have been carried out, further details regarding the deceased are unable to be released.

A post mortem examination will be carried out in the coming days, to establish the cause of death, and Police will make enquiries on behalf of the Coroner.

Footage at Ōrere Point:

Police are aware members of the public may have filmed the incident at Ōrere Point yesterday afternoon.

Given the man has yet to be formally identified, and next of kin not yet notified, we would encourage people not to share footage.

This is for the family’s sake, and there is a critical incident investigation underway.

Police ask anyone with footage to contact Police to assist with the investigation.

If you have footage please update Police online [1] or call 105.

Please use the reference number 250302/2478 or cite ‘Operation Fielder’.

- Assistant Commissioner Jill Rogers

