Rēkohu Wharekauri Chatham Island Waka Excavation Uncovers Clues To Our Voyaging Past

The limited excavation of the partial remains of a waka found on Rēkohu Wharekauri Chatham Island has finished.

"The site has now been covered and secured by the archaeological team and neighbouring landowner," said Glenis Philip-Barbara, Pou Mataaho o Te Hononga Deputy Secretary Māori Crown Partnerships, Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage.

"Over the past month, the team has worked tirelessly to recover the visible pieces of the waka that remained in situ. More than 450 waka pieces and other items of interest have been retrieved. These items are now being stored securely under interim conservation measures (temporarily wrapped or submerged in tanks in secure storage) while more detailed conservation plans are developed.

"We understand from the archaeologist and conservator that braided fibre lashed to timber and other textile fibres have been uncovered and that such finds are incredibly rare. They will be particularly valuable in helping experts to understand when this waka was built - or at least when the fibres were added." Glenis Philip-Barbara said.

"The Ministry will continue to be guided by imi and iwi to ensure that the waka is protected for the benefit of future generations. Their input and consensus is crucial and we look forward to building upon these relationships."

"The local community were instrumental in leading the on-island support during the excavation. Community interns and volunteers travelled across the island to the site, providing precious cultural advice, supplying meals and taking up the opportunity to add new skills to their impressive resumes," Glenis Philip-Barbara.

"The neighbouring landowner provided the team with uninterrupted site access and invaluable logistical support, as well as readily hosting Te One and Kaingaroa schools and an open day for locals.

"The Ministry’s role has been to follow statutory processes under the Protected Objects Act. We are grateful for the support from Hokotehi Moriori Trust, Ngāti Mutunga ki Wharekauri, Moriori Imi Settlement Trust, Pouhere Taonga Heritage New Zealand, the Department of Conservation and other stakeholders. By working together, the story of this important miheke/taonga has the best chance of being uncovered.

"An interim report will now be prepared by the archaeologist and conservator. It is still too early to speculate about the provenance of the waka, however, those 450 waka pieces will provide important clues.

"The public notice on the Ministry’s website gives any interested parties 60 working days to register their claim for ownership of the waka as taonga tūturu under the Protected Objects Act 1975. This notice expires on 7 April 2025," Glenis Philip-Barbara said.

