Caravan Caper Leads Pair To Court

Two men have been arrested following a fleeing driver event involving a vehicle towing a caravan in Wellington.

Shortly after 5am, Police were notified that a caravan had been stolen from outside a Khandallah address.

Police were able to locate the vehicle and lay road spikes, however, the driver avoided the spikes and allegedly drove at the officer who laid them – fortunately the officer was not harmed.

The vehicle, still towing the caravan, travelled south through Northland and down into Aro Valley.

A brief pursuit was initiated before being abandoned.

Due to the manner of driving, the caravan tipped on its side at one point, but the vehicle continued.

The caravan hit a number of objects, including parked vehicles, throughout the incident, and broke into pieces, with parts and items from within being scattered across the road.

The driver then entered the motorway at the Terrace Tunnel, before exiting at Tinakori Road and crashing the vehicle near Grant Road.

Two occupants fled Police on foot, but were taken into custody by with the assistance of a Police dog handler around 5:30am.

A 25-year-old and a 31-year-old man have been arrested and charged with various offences relating to the theft and driving matters. They are due in Wellington District Court today.

Anyone who has this morning discovered they are the victim of damage to either cars or property in these areas this morning, who has not yet reported it to Police, is asked to please do so.

You can report matters via 105, either by phone or online at Update Report | New Zealand Police quoting job number 250304/8364.

