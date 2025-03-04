Police Seek Information And Footage To SH6 Fatality, Gibbston

An investigation has been launched into the death of a man on State Highway 6 after he was struck by a vehicle last night.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Kawerau Bridge Historic Reserve at around 10pm.

Sadly, the man was located deceased at the scene.

Work is now underway to understand what has occurred, as well as to formally identify the victim.

Police would like to speak with anyone who might have witnessed the incident.

We'd also like to hear from anyone who may have seen a man wearing black pants and a black shirt, walking on SH6 near the area before 10pm, or anyone who has captured dashcam footage from the incident or surrounding times.

If you have any information that may assist Police in our investigation, please contact us online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking "Update Report" or by calling 105.

Please use the reference number 250304/8199.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 0800 555 111.

