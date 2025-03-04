Ōtorohanga District Council Scores Top Marks With Te Korowai

Ōtorohanga District Council has been given top marks by LGNZ’s Te Korowai programme, recognising the council’s outstanding development across a range of measures over the past five years.

Te Korowai, formerly known as CouncilMARK, is LGNZ’s enhanced improvement framework that supports councils through benchmarking, action planning, and evaluations every three years. The programme provides councils with insights and tools to strengthen governance, leadership, decision-making, transparency, and engagement with their communities.

Ōtorohanga District Council was awarded a Mauri Ora or ‘Thriving’ grade in its latest assessment report, issued by Te Korowai’s Independent Evaluation Panel. To get Mauri Ora, a council must receive top marks across Te Korowai’s four-point range of performance benchmarks which measure governance, strategy, leadership, decision-making, transparency and engagement.

Ōtorohanga District Council Mayor Max Baxter says the result is a testament to the collaborative efforts of elected members, staff, and the wider community.

“Our council is proud of the progress we have made since our last assessment. We have worked hard to build a stronger, more connected council that serves our district with integrity and vision. Engaging with Te Korowai has given us valuable insights and tools to ensure we continue delivering for our community,” says Mayor Max Baxter.

When last assessed five years ago, Ōtorohanga received a CCC rating under the former nine-point CouncilMARK grading system. The new Mauri Ora rating (equivalent to an A under the CouncilMARK grading system) reflects a significant step forward, highlighting the impact of the council’s efforts to improve service delivery, infrastructure planning, and engagement with residents.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Ōtorohanga District Council Chief Executive Tanya Winter says the programme has been a valuable resource in guiding council operations.

“The Te Korowai framework has allowed us to refine our priorities and ensure we are meeting the expectations of our community and partners. This achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our staff, who have embraced change and worked tirelessly to enhance the way we serve our district. We are incredibly proud of the culture of continuous improvement we have fostered, and this recognition is a moment to celebrate the commitment and passion of our entire team. We look forward to building on this success and continuing to make a positive difference for our community” says Tanya Winter.

Te Korowai Chair Toby Stevenson says that Ōtorohanga District Council is a shining example of how a small rural council can improve outcomes by embracing change.

“Ōtorohanga has been one of the first councils to engage with the new-look Te Korowai, which gives councils continuous improvement tools alongside benchmarking and evaluation components.

“Since its last CouncilMARK assessment, Ōtorohanga has undertaken a very successful organisational change and realignment, focused on building community confidence and shaping a future vision.

“It’s great to see that Ōtorohanga has embraced the 2020 report and taken ownership of what they needed to do; they’ve committed to making positive and innovative changes, which has seen them progress major infrastructure projects and better engage with the community.”

Te Korowai operates through three stages: beginning with an integrity survey to allow councils to independently evaluate their performance across six key areas.

This is followed by an on-site visit to enable independent assessors to gather insights from governance teams, staff and community stakeholders, culminating in a debrief and workshop to plan next steps.

Toby Stevenson says that five years later, Ōtorohanga is a great example of a high-performing rural council.

“The Te Korowai assessment shows that Ōtorohanga District Council is a very well-run organisation, which – for a small rural council – is sitting in a strong financial position with low debt and rates.

“Elected members and senior staff manage the council’s finances and services prudently, and they have excellent relationships with stakeholders and neighbouring councils. They’re a great example of elected members working well together and having a shared vision, supported by a high level of buy-in from the wider community.

“While the Te Korowai report suggests a few further areas for improvement, the council has addressed most key actions highlighted in the first assessment and as a result they’re much better positioned for the future.

“I’ve been impressed by their willingness to take elected members and staff on a journey to being the best council they can be.”

LGNZ President Sam Broughton says that every council can benefit from the guidance that Te Korowai offers.

“Ōtorohanga District Council should be congratulated for their commitment to Te Korowai and in achieving meaningful outcomes for the community they serve.

“I strongly encourage other councils to sign up to Te Korowai to support their journey towards excellence.”

© Scoop Media

