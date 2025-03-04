Christchurch Police Crack Down On Antisocial Road User Behaviour

Canterbury Police issued 179 infringements over the weekend as we responded to antisocial road user behaviour in the district.

As predicted, the car enthusiast event was incredibly well-run with limited complaints or issues, the event organisers maintained a good line of communication with Police over the course of the weekend.

The issues arose following the event, with a small number of attendees, and many who just came for the activity post-event, deciding to engage in dangerous driving behaviour on our roads.

Police made it clear over the three nights, this activity would not be tolerated as we responded to unofficial 'meets' and antisocial road user activity as it arose.

Over the course of the weekend, a total of 179 infringements were issued, 6 vehicles were impounded, and 44 vehicles - deemed not to be road worthy - were ordered off the road.

Alongside this, one person was arrested for a warrant to arrest, 10 drivers were served licence suspension notices, six drivers were forbidden to drive for their offending on the night, and three drivers were processed for excess breath alcohol.

Police also collected information over the course of the weekend which will be used for future enforcement action.

Canterbury Police would like to thank the members of the public that reported unlawful driving behaviour throughout the weekend.

Anyone who witnesses any antisocial driving behaviour is urged to contact Police on 111 with as much information as they can safely gather.

Information can also be provided for non-emergencies online at 105.police.govt.nz clicking "Make a Report" or by calling 105.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

