Update: Appeal For Information Following Possible Sightings Of Missing Man Travis Langford

Travis (Photo/Supplied)

Waikato Police have confirmed the reported sightings of a man matching the description of missing man Travis Langford on Sunday were not him.

Police received a number of reported sightings on Sunday, including State Highway 30, approximately 20-25km south of Te Kuiti.

Police would like to thank the members of the public who contacted us following these reported sightings and encourage anyone who sees a person matching the description of Travis to report that to Police.

It is also possible that Travis has travelled outside of the Waikato region since the time he was reported missing in January.

If you have any information that could assist Police, please get in touch by calling 105 or online here.

Please quote reference number 250119/4439.

Statement from Angela Grocott, mother of Travis

Please make contact with me Travis, just a quick text message or phone call that you are safe and are okay. You are so missed by your brothers, Dad and I, Zeus and our entire whānau.

Our hearts are heavy. We don’t have the words to express how much you are loved and how much you complete our lives.

Please come home son. We love you.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

