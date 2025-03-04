Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Man Charged With Murder In Onerahi Homicide Investigation

Tuesday, 4 March 2025, 5:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A man has been charged with murder in the homicide investigation launched in Onerahi last week.

A 63-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman at Beach Road Reserve on Thursday.

At about 11.10am on 27 February, Police received a report of gunshots heard and a person injured.

Upon arrival, Yvonne Chapman was located deceased at the scene and a man was found with serious injuries.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer, Whangārei CIB says Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the investigation.

“We are pleased to have been able to arrest someone in relation to this tragic incident.

“I would also like to thank those members of the public who provided information, which was crucial to this investigation.”

The man charged is currently under Police guard at Auckland Hospital and had a bedside court hearing today.

He has been remanded in custody to reappear in Whangārei District Court on 21 March.

As the matter is now before the Court, Police are limited in providing further comment.

© Scoop Media

