Summer Overall Milder And Drier For Most Areas Of New Zealand - NIWA Release Summer 2024-25 Seasonal Climate Summary

The New Zealand summer was milder overall, and dry for many parts of the country, according to the Summer 2024-25 Seasonal Climate Summary issued by the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA).

Summer temperatures were above average or well above average for northern, western and southern parts of the South Island, and many central, western, and northern parts of the North Island. Rainfall was below normal or well below normal for northern, central, and western parts of the North Island, as well as for western, inland, and southern parts of the South Island.

Rainfall was above normal or well above normal for some eastern parts of Canterbury, northern Hawke’s Bay, and Gisborne.

At the end of summer, soil moisture levels were lower than normal for most of the North Island, parts of the West Coast, inland northern Canterbury, coastal parts of the South Island from Dunedin to Invercargill, and Stewart Island, according to the NIWA summary.

The highest temperature was 34.8°C, observed at Kawerau on 29 December, while the lowest temperature was -0.4°C, observed at North Canterbury's Waipara River North Branch on 25 January. The highest 1-day rainfall was 154 mm, recorded near Greymouth, on 15 December, with the highest wind gust 196 km/h, observed at Manawatu-Wanganui Tararua district's Cape Turnagain on 5 December.

The sunniest four locations so far in 2025 are Taranaki (621 hours), West Coast (606 hours), Mackenzie Basin (584 hours), and Central Otago (582 hours).Of the six main centres in summer 2024-25, Auckland was the warmest, Hamilton was the driest, Tauranga was the sunniest and wettest, Dunedin was the coolest, and Christchurch was the least sunny.

More detailed information is available at the full Summer 2024-25 Seasonal Climate Summary available at NIWA's website: Seasonal | NIWA: https://niwa.co.nz/climate-and-weather/seasonal

