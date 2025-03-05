Concrete Mixer Roll On Christchurch Southern Motorway – Avoid SH76 At Curletts Road, Middleton Area

A truck roll before midday on Christchurch’s Southern Motorway eastbound (ie towards Christchurch) is causing significant delays in the area, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA). Eastbound traffic is currently back to the Awatea Road overpass.

SH76 remains closed eastbound at the Curletts Road (SH73) off ramp, with a detour in place via the Curletts Road off and on ramps.

Road users should consider using SH1 (Main South Road) or taking the Shands Road off-ramp if travelling towards Christchurch for the next hour or two.

(Photo/Supplied)

