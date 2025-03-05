Charges Laid In Relation To Selwyn Drug Operation

Four people are up for sentencing before the courts, with multiple others facing a range of charges following a drug operation in Selwyn.

The operation was a targeted drug operation that ran from June 2024 to December 2024.

In that time, Rolleston Police executed multiple search warrants across the region in relation to serious drug offending.

In total, 13 people were arrested for a variety of drug dealing and cultivation related offences.

From those executed warrants, Police seized over $22,000 in cash and various quantities of drugs with a combined street value of over $38,000. Drugs seized included cannabis, methamphetamine, MDMA and cocaine.

A total of 120 charges were laid throughout the duration of the operation.

Police remain committed to holding these offenders to account and ensuring these harmful products are not getting through to the community.

Two men aged 29 and 28 will be sentenced on 7 March.

A 63-year-old man will be sentenced on 11 March, and a 33-year-old is due for sentencing on 11 April.

All four men will appear in the Christchurch District Court.

