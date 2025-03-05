Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Charges Laid In Relation To Selwyn Drug Operation

Wednesday, 5 March 2025, 3:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Four people are up for sentencing before the courts, with multiple others facing a range of charges following a drug operation in Selwyn.

The operation was a targeted drug operation that ran from June 2024 to December 2024.

In that time, Rolleston Police executed multiple search warrants across the region in relation to serious drug offending.

In total, 13 people were arrested for a variety of drug dealing and cultivation related offences.

From those executed warrants, Police seized over $22,000 in cash and various quantities of drugs with a combined street value of over $38,000. Drugs seized included cannabis, methamphetamine, MDMA and cocaine.

A total of 120 charges were laid throughout the duration of the operation.

Police remain committed to holding these offenders to account and ensuring these harmful products are not getting through to the community.

Two men aged 29 and 28 will be sentenced on 7 March.

A 63-year-old man will be sentenced on 11 March, and a 33-year-old is due for sentencing on 11 April.

All four men will appear in the Christchurch District Court.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 