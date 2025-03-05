A Warm And Dry February For Most Regions - NIWA's Climate Summary: February 2025

February was warm and dry for most regions, according to the February 2025 Climate Summary issued by the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA).

Temperatures were above average or well above average for most regions of the country, while rainfall was below normal or well below normal in almost all regions of the country.

At the end of February, soil moisture levels were lower than normal for most of the North Island, parts of the West Coast, inland northern Canterbury, coastal parts of the South Island from Dunedin to Invercargill, and Stewart Island.

February 2025 was characterised by above normal mean sea level pressure (MSLP) over and to the south of Aotearoa New Zealand. This led to extended periods of settled weather throughout the country.

NIWA's February 2025 Climate Summary shows that sunshine was abundant for wide swathes of the country. Queenstown and Hokitika observed their sunniest February on record, with 275 hours and 278 hours of sunshine, respectively. A further 12 locations observed near-record high sunshine hour totals from as far north as Kaitaia to as far south as Dunedin.

(Photo/Supplied)

Further highlights include the highest temperature of 33.0°C, observed at Kawerau on 4 February and Clyde on 15 February, while the lowest temperature was 2.1°C, observed at Manapouri on 3 February.

Of the six main centres in February 2025, Auckland was the warmest, driest and sunniest, Dunedin was the coolest, Tauranga was the wettest, and Christchurch was the least sunny.

The sunniest four locations so far in 2025 are Taranaki (621 hours), West Coast (606 hours), Mackenzie Basin (584 hours), and Central Otago (582 hours).

(Photo/Supplied)

More detail is available at Climate Summary for February 2025 | NIWA : https://niwa.co.nz/climate-and-weather/monthly/climate-summary-february-2025

