Rangitīkei District Council Prefers A Collaborative Approach To Future Water Services Delivery

The time has come for Rangitīkei residents to provide their thoughts on Council’s Local Water Done Well proposal and the future delivery of drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater.

Local Water Done Well replaces the Three Waters/Affordable Water reforms of the previous government. It gives Councils more autonomy over the future of water services and how they get delivered to their residents.

From Wednesday 5th March, Rangitīkei residents are asked to provide feedback about who should manage the district’s water services in future.

At its Thursday 12 December 2025 Council meeting, Rangitīkei District Council agreed on its first preference for future water services delivery, a Multi Council-Controlled Organisation (CCO) alongside Whanganui District Council and Ruapehu District Council.

“We realise that the proposal to form a multi council-controlled organisation to deliver three water services is the most significant change in Rangitīkei council history. The decision to potentially partner with Whanganui and Ruapehu has not been made lightly. We have been encouraged by conversations with these councils over the last year and see a multi council-controlled organisation in partnership with Ruapehu District Council and Whanganui District Council as our best option,” says Rangitīkei District Mayor Andy Watson.

Residents will also be presented with other options to consider including for water services to remain in house as they are now, and a Multi Council-Controlled Organisation with as many Councils in the Manawatū-Whanganui region as possible.

“While Local Water Done Well gives us the option to keep our water services in house, we are a large district with a small population and need to be smart and realistic about how we move forward. The average Rangitīkei ratepayer connected to all three water services contributes about 50 percent of their rates towards water already, so affordability is a big consideration. The long-term sustainability of partnership with other councils cannot be underestimated.

“It is also important to highlight that the Government retains the option to force the formation of a multi council-controlled organisation if our chosen model for future water services delivery doesn’t meet their requirements, and that we are still waiting on further legislation and Government direction on some parts of Local Water Done Well. Councils across Aotearoa New Zealand are faced with making big decisions for their communities without having all the information in front of them.” adds Mayor Andy.

Although a regional model is forecast to save residents more money, other councils in the Manawatū-Whanganui Region have already indicated their preferences for either in-house water services delivery or collaboration with others.

For Rangitīkei District Council, a collaborative approach also includes te Ao Māori perspective, and a values-based approach to water services delivery that prioritises the protections of natural catchments and waterways. Rangitīkei District Council are committed to carving iwi involvement in any future water services delivery model in partnership with iwi. Engagement with iwi and hapū of the districts will continue to determine what that may look like.

With several large water improvement projects in progress in Rangītikei, there have been some concerns that Local Water Done Well will impact on these projects, such as the Marton Water Strategy which aims to improve the taste and smell of Marton’s water supply. But these projects are due to be completed prior to the implementation of a new model, which is not likely to happen prior to 2028.

The consultation period for Local Water Done Well is from 5 March until 2 April, and there will be three community meetings for residents to speak to elected members about the options being presented, as well as an online webinar.

“An understanding of these changes and what they will mean for you as Rangitīkei residents is incredibly important. Councillors and I are hosting a series of public meetings and I encourage you to attend. I personally am happy to meet with any group or individual to answer any questions,” says Mayor Andy.

Making a submission

Online: you can find the online submission form at: www.rangitikei.govt.nz/consulations

In person: hard copies of the consultation document are available at and can be dropped off to: Council’s Community Hubs in Marton, Bulls and Taihape, from the Council’s Main Office in Marton or from the Council’s website www.rangitikei.govt.nz

Email: email your submission to submissions@rangitikei.govt.nz

Post: Local Water Done Well

Rangitikei District Council

46 High Street, Private Bag 1102, Marton 4741

